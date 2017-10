BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals comments on supply chain impact from Hurricane Maria

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals comments on supply chain impact from Hurricane Maria

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍commented on impact from Hurricane Maria to its manufacturing partner’s facilities in Puerto Rico​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Cipher does not anticipate an interruption in Absorica or Epuris supply​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍no material impact is anticipated across Cipher's full product portfolio​