Feb 13 (Reuters) - Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* ‍JO LE COUILLIARD IS APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.​

* ‍SHARON CURRAN IS APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍HERIBERT STAUDINGER IS APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​