BRIEF-Circassia Pharmaceuticals says H1 revenues up 65 pct to 18.3 mln pounds

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC:

* H1 REVENUE OF 18.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 11.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE OF 27.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 25.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 NIOX SALES GROWTH 19 PERCENT (8% AT CER 3 ) TO £13.1 MILLION​

* ‍IN KEY US MARKET, TARGETING A SUBSTANTIALLY LARGER CUSTOMER BASE THAN AT THIS TIME LAST YEAR​

* H1 GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 39.6 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 107.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍“ANTICIPATE ROBUST REVENUE GROWTH FOR BOTH NIOX AND TUDORZA”​

‍PARTNER ASTRAZENECA IS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT AN NDA FOR DUAKLIR IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​