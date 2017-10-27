FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIRCOR Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CIRCOR Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc

* Circor reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $160 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Circor international inc - ‍acquisition of colfax fluid handling expected to close by year end​

* Circor international inc - qtrly ‍orders of $158 million; up 42 percent year-over-year, 23 percent organically​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

