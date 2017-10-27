BRIEF-CIRCOR Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc
* Circor reports third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $160 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Circor international inc - acquisition of colfax fluid handling expected to close by year end
* Circor international inc - qtrly orders of $158 million; up 42 percent year-over-year, 23 percent organically Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: