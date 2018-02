Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp :

* CONFIRMS STATEMENT IN ARTICLE “CIRTEK EYES STOCK SPLIT TO ATTRACT INVESTORS” IN MANILASTANDARD.NET ON FEB 2, 2018‍​

* CO CLARIFIES, HOWEVER, THAT SUBJECT MATTER IN ARTICLE IS JUST AN OPTION AND WILL BE SUBJECT TO FURTHER EVALUATION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: