FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft, a leader in cloud calling and contact center solutions

* Cisco - ‍pursuant to agreement, Cisco will pay $55 per share, in cash, in exchange for each share of Broadsoft​

* Cisco - deal for ‍aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.9 billion net of cash​

* Cisco - ‍acquisition has been approved by Board of Directors of co, Broadsoft​

* Cisco - ‍prior to close, Cisco and Broadsoft will continue to operate as separate companies​

* Cisco - ‍upon completion of transaction, Broadsoft employees will join Cisco’s Unified Communications Technology Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.