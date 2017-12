BRIEF-Cisco Announces Leadership Changes

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc:

* CISCO ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* CISCO - REBECCA JACOBY, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS, PLANS TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 27, 2018

* CISCO - JACOBY WILL CONTINUE ON AS AN ADVISOR UNTIL END OF MAY

* CISCO - ‍CHRIS DEDICOAT EXECUTIVE VP OF WORLDWIDE SALES, FIELD OPERATIONS DECIDED TO LEAVE ROLE AT END OF CO‘S CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ON JULY 28, 2018​

* CISCO - SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ASIA PACIFIC & JAPAN, IRVING TAN, WILL TAKE ON NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS AND DIGITAL

* CISCO - ‍ CHRIS DEDICOAT WILL TRANSITION TO A SENIOR ADVISORY ROLE TO CHAIRMAN AND CEO, CHUCK ROBBINS​