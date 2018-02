BRIEF-Cisco Q2 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.78

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc:

* CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.78

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $11.9 BILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 TO $0.55

* CISCO - QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE AN $11.1 BILLION CHARGE RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59, REVENUE VIEW $11.81 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $12.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CISCO - ‍HAS ALSO APPROVED A $25 BILLION INCREASE TO AUTHORIZATION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* CISCO - HAS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33 PER COMMON SHARE, A 4-CENT INCREASE OR UP 14% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER‘S DIVIDEND

* CISCO SEES Q3 ‍NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.64 TO $0.66 ​

* CISCO SAYS THERE IS NO FIXED TERMINATION DATE FOR NEW $25 BILLION REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CISCO - REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR STOCK REPURCHASES INCLUDING ADDITIONAL AUTHORIZATION IS APPROXIMATELY $31 BILLION.

* CISCO SEES ‍Q3 REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 5% YEAR OVER YEAR​