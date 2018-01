BRIEF-Cision Sees FY 2018 Adjusted EPS $0.86 To $0.88

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cision Ltd:

* CISION PRE-RELEASES SELECT PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.88

* CISION - Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATED BETWEEN $168.5 MILLION AND $169 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF BETWEEN $716 MILLION AND $726 MILLION

* CISION - Q4 REVENUE, EX. IMPACT FROM PURCHASE ACCOUNTING, ESTIMATED BETWEEN $169 MILLION AND $169.5 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE PER OF BETWEEN $0.86 AND $0.88

* CISION - Q4 NET LOSS ESTIMATED BETWEEN $23.2 MILLION AND $27.6 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INCLUSIVE OF CAPITALIZED SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT, OF BETWEEN $30 MILLION AND $35 MILLION

* CISION - EXPECT NET DEBT AS OF DEC. 31, TO BE ABOUT $1,183 MILLION