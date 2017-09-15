BRIEF-CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes

Sept 15 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes

* CIT Group Inc - ‍ tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on Oct. 13, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍early payment date will be determined at cit’s option and is currently expected to occur on or about Sept. 29, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍CIT expects to use cash and available liquidity to purchase notes pursuant to tender offer​