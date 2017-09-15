FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 11:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes

* CIT Group Inc - ‍ tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on Oct. 13, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍early payment date will be determined at cit’s option and is currently expected to occur on or about Sept. 29, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍CIT expects to use cash and available liquidity to purchase notes pursuant to tender offer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.