March 9 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $883 MILLION OF ITS UNSECURED DEBT

* CIT GROUP INC - INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019​

* CIT GROUP INC - INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MILLION 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: