BRIEF-CIT Group Received Non-Objection From Federal Reserve Bank Of NY To Amendment To 2017 Capital Plan

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc:

* CIT GROUP SAYS ON FEB 1, RECEIVED NON-OBJECTION FROM FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK TO AMENDMENT TO 2017 CAPITAL PLAN DATED APRIL 5, 2017

* CIT GROUP SAYS AMENDED CAPITAL PLAN INCLUDES ISSUANCE OF UP TO $400 MILLION IN TIER 2 QUALIFYING SUBORDINATED DEBT - SEC FILING

* CIT GROUP - AMENDED CAPITAL PLAN ALSO INCLUDES INCREASE IN COMMON EQUITY DISTRIBUTION OF UP TO $800 MILLION FOR THE REMAINDER OF Q4 PERIOD Source text: (bit.ly/2FCN9Ni) Further company coverage: