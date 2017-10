BRIEF-CIT reports Q3 earnings per share $1.61

Oct 24 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc

* CIT announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.64 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.61

* CIT Group Inc - ‍Remain on track to reduce annual operating expenses by $150 million by 2018​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍Increased quarterly common stock dividend by 7% to $0.16 per share​

* CIT Group Inc - Qtrly ‍net interest revenue $277 million versus $288 million ​

* CIT Group Inc - Qtrly net finance revenue was $401 million compared to $390 million in the prior quarter‍​

* CIT Group - ‍Preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 14.0% at Sept. 30, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍Preliminary total capital ratio decreased to 15.7% at Sept. 30, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍Allowance for loan losses was $420 million at Sept. 30, 2017, compared to $426 million at June 30, 2017​