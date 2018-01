Jan 8 (Reuters) - Citi:

* ‍CITI SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO DUAL AGREEMENTS TO INTEGRATE ITS FULL SUITE OF U.S. MORTGAGE PRODUCTS INTO A SINGLE DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR ITS CLIENTS​

* CITI SAYS WILL INITIATE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW SOLUTIONS IMMEDIATELY, WITH FULL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN EARLY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: