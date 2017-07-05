BRIEF-CITIC announces lapse of CITIC Telecom's acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks

July 5 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd

* Refers to announcement of CITIC & CITIC Telecom International dated 24 August 2015 in relation to CITIC Telecom's proposed acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks

* As conditions precedent to acquisition have not been fulfilled, acquisition arrangement & share subscription agreement lapsed

* With lapse of deal, CITIC Telecom Group will review its collaboration with CITIC Network including provision of financial support

* Lapse of acquisition and share subscription does not have any material adverse impact to CITIC Telecom Group and CITIC Limited as a whole