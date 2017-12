BRIEF-Citic Capital To Become HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical's Owner After Stake Deals

Dec 27 (Reuters) - HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corp :

* SAYS CITIC CAPITAL INVESTMENT FUND PLANS TO INVEST 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($228.87 million) IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

* SAYS CITIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS WILL BECOME CO'S OWNER AFTER CITIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS' AFFILIATES OWN 60.86 PERCENT STAKE IN HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CbyhFg Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)