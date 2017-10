Oct 24 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd:

* Unit to buy Qingdao Special Steel for RMB127.2 million

* Intends to collect RMB2.93 billion from loan to Qingdao Special Steel & re-inject into Qingdao Special Steel as registered capital​