March 1 (Reuters) - Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HK$‍881.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$850.1 MILLION

* ‍FY TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO HK$7,450.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF 3.2%​

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK13.00 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2017​