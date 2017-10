Aug 11 (Reuters) - CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd

* Profit attributable to equity shareholders for first half of 2017 was HK$454.6 million, increasing by 10.9%

* HY group’s total revenue amounted to HK$3,592.2 million, representing a decline of 6.1%

* Board declared an interim dividend of HK3.00 cents per share for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: