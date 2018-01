Jan 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES APPROXIMATELY €1.29 BILLION REDEMPTION OF 4.75% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

* CITIGROUP INC - CASH REDEMPTION PRICE PAYABLE FOR NOTES ON REDEMPTION DATE WILL EQUAL PAR PLUS EUR 3.6 MILLION IN ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST

* CITIGROUP INC - CITIGROUP'S BASEL III TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTION