BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $1.42

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* Citigroup reports third quarter 2017 earnings per share of $1.42

* Citigroup Inc - qtrly ‍GCB revenues of $8.4 billion increased 3 percent​

* Citigroup Inc - qtrly ‍ICG revenues of $9.2 billion increased 9 percent​

* Citigroup Inc - ‍fixed income markets revenues of $2.9 billion in Q3 2017 decreased 16 percent​

* Citigroup - Citigroup’s allowance for loan losses was $12.4 billion at quarter end, compared to $12.4 billion at end of prior year period​

* Citigroup Inc qtrly ‍equity markets revenues of $757 million increased 16 percent​

* Citigroup Inc - excluding gain, qtrly earnings per share increased 4 percent to $1.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S