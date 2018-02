Feb 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP - ON FEB 15, PERSONNEL & COMPENSATION COMMITTEE APPROVED INCENTIVE COMPENSATION AWARDS FOR 2017 PERFORMANCE TO CEO, OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES‍​

* CITIGROUP SAYS CEO CORBAT'S ANNUAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 IS $23 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2ExjTeY) Further company coverage: