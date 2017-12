Dec 18 (Reuters) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CITIUS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL, ACCREDITED INVESTORS TO BUY 1.3 MILLION SHARES AT $4.6925/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: