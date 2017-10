Oct 18 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc

* Citizens Community Bancorp says ‍on Oct 17, board of directors appointed James Broucek as company’s CFO, effective as of Oct 31 - SEC Filing

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc- Mark Oldenberg resigned as CFO of the company and the bank, effective as of October 17, 2017‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hNYjou) Further company coverage: