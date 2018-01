Jan 26 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc:

* CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. EARNS $1.3 MILLION FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2018; RAISES ANNUAL DIVIDEND 25% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; COMMERCIAL/AG REAL ESTATE LOANS EXPAND 5.5% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER

* Q1 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 35.5% TO $7.53 MILLION IN Q1 FISCAL 2018