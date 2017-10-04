BRIEF-Citrix Systems- Expects to record about $60 mln to $100 mln in pre-tax restructuring charges

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc
* Citrix Systems Inc - restructuring program to include, among other things, elimination of full-time positions and facilities consolidation
* Citrix Systems Inc - currently expects to record in about $60 million to $100 million in pre-tax restructuring charges associated with restructuring program
* Citrix Systems Inc - anticipates completing majority of activities related to restructuring program during Q4 of 2017 and during fiscal year 2018
* Citrix Systems-to incur pre-tax charges of about $55 million- $70 million related to employee severance, about $5 million- $30 million related to consolidation of facilities Source: (bit.ly/2xi8wir) Further company coverage: