March 8 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd:

* ‍UNIT & TID RESIDENTIAL PTE ENTER MEMORANDUM OF GENERAL AGREEMENT TO BUY & DEVELOP LAND IN SINGAPORE AT TENDER PRICE OF S$509.4 MILLION

* ‍INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY​