Dec 13 (Reuters) - City Holding Co:

* CITY HOLDING COMPANY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

* CITY HOLDING CO - NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 4.5% INCREASE FROM 44 CENTS PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND PAID IN Q4 OF 2017

* CITY HOLDING CO - DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE