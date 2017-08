July 25 (Reuters) - RUCH CHORZOW SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF CHORZOW ON ACQUIRING 2.0 MILLION SERIES T SHARES ISSUED BY CO

* CITY OF CHORZOW TO ACQUIRE CO'S SHARES FOR TOTAL ISSUE PRICE OF 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)