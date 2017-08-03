FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99
Sections
Featured
China confirms it will amend party constitution
WORLD
China confirms it will amend party constitution
Man City dazzle after Liverpool-United bore draw
SOCCER
Man City dazzle after Liverpool-United bore draw
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
EDITOR'S PICKS
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - City Office REIT Inc

* City office REIT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99

* City Office REIT Inc qtrly gaap net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $8.2 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted shar

* City Office REIT Inc qtrly core ffo was $0.21 per fully diluted share, and affo was approximately $5.3 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc says for q4 2017, company reiterates its expectation of core ffo in range of $0.29 to $0.31 per diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc says revised full year 2017 core ffo guidance was impacted negatively by pace of assumed acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.