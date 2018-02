BRIEF-Citycon Q4 EPRA Earnings Fall To EUR ‍33.8​ Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj:

* Q4 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍53.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EPRA EARNINGS EUR ‍33.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED SHALL NOT EXCEED EUR 0.01 PER SHARE​

* ‍MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EQUITY REPAYMENT DISTRIBUTED FROM INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY FUND SHALL NOT EXCEED EUR 0.12 PER SHARE​

* ‍FORECASTS 2018 EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) TO BE EUR 0.155-0.175​

* ‍2018 DIRECT OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE BY EUR -15 TO +1 MILLION​

* 2018 ‍EPRA EARNINGS TO CHANGE BY EUR -14 TO +4 MILLION FROM PREVIOUS YEAR.​