12 days ago
BRIEF-Civeo reports Q2 loss per share $0.11
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 28, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Civeo reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp-

* Civeo reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $89 million to $95 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $354 million to $363 million

* Q2 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Civeo expects capital expenditures of approximately $12 to $15 million for full year 2017

* For Q3 of 2017 civeo expects EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

