FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.17
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp

* Civeo reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $95 million to $99 million

* Q3 revenue $97.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $92.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $376 million to $380 million

* Civeo Corp - ‍Expects capital expenditures of approximately $12 to $15 million for full year 2017​

* Civeo Corp - Sees ‍for full year of 2017, adjusted EBITDA of $63 million to $66 million​

* For Q4 2017, Civeo expects adjusted EBITDA of $13 million to $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.