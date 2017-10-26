BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.17

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp
* Civeo reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.17
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $95 million to $99 million
* Q3 revenue $97.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $92.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $376 million to $380 million
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $12 to $15 million for full year 2017
* Civeo Corp - Sees for full year of 2017, adjusted EBITDA of $63 million to $66 million
* For Q4 2017, Civeo expects adjusted EBITDA of $13 million to $16 million