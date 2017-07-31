FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Civista Bancshares announces 2018 CEO transition
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Civista Bancshares announces 2018 CEO transition

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Civista Bancshares Inc

* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces 2018 CEO transition

* Civista Bancshares Inc - ‍Effective December 31, 2017, James O. Miller will retire as an employee and relinquish position as chief executive officer​

* Civista Bancshares Inc - Miller will continue as chairman of boards of directors of Civista and bank in capacity of a non-employee director

* Civista Bancshares Inc - ‍Dennis Shaffer expected to replace Miller in his current executive position as chief executive officer of Civista​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.