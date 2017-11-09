BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Nov 9 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Inc
* C&J Energy Services announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $442.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $444 million
* C&J Energy - in Q3, customer delays and logistical constraints due to hurricane Harvey negatively impacted adjusted EBITDA by more than $3.0 million
* C&J Energy Services Inc - qtrly net loss included $0.13 per diluted share of restructuring expenses associated with chapter 11 proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: