BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Nov 9 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Inc

* C&J Energy Services announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $442.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $444 million

* C&J Energy - ‍in Q3, customer delays and logistical constraints due to hurricane Harvey negatively impacted adjusted EBITDA by more than $3.0 million​

* C&J Energy Services Inc - qtrly ‍net loss included $0.13 per diluted share of restructuring expenses associated with chapter 11 proceeding​