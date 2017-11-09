FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q3 earnings per share $0.17
November 9, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Inc

* C&J Energy Services announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $442.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $444 million

* C&J Energy - ‍in Q3, customer delays and logistical constraints due to hurricane Harvey negatively impacted adjusted EBITDA by more than $3.0 million​

* C&J Energy Services Inc - qtrly ‍net loss included $0.13 per diluted share of restructuring expenses associated with chapter 11 proceeding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

