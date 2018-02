Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cl Group (Holdings) Ltd:

* SEES ‍SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE ‍TO ‍DECREASE IN PLACING AND UNDERWRITING COMMISSION OF ABOUT HK$12.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: