June 22 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Clairvest Group Inc - March 31, 2017 book value was $36.21 per share versus $35.08 per share at December 31, 2016 and $31.91 per share at March 31, 2016

* Clairvest Group Inc qtrly basic and fully diluted net income per share $1.14