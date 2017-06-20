FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clairvest says there has been an adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in Head InfoTech India
June 20, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Clairvest says there has been an adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in Head InfoTech India

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest group inc says there has been a material adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd

* Clairvest group inc - negative impact on value of clairvest's investment in head infotech from development is currently uncertain, potentially material

* Clairvest group inc - clairvest's exposure to investment in head infotech india, on a pre-tax basis, is $56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

