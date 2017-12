Dec 6 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd:

* SAYS CONSIDERED VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF SHARES OF CO FROM BSE LTD

* SAYS BEEN IN TALKS WITH BAXTER TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS AGAINST CO, ITS UNITS UNDER BAXTER SALE

* SAYS REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH BAXTER TO SETTLE POTENTIAL CLAIMS; ESCROW AND OTHER AMOUNTS TO BE PAID TO BAXTER Source text - bit.ly/2AA49CO Further company coverage: