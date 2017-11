Nov 6 (Reuters) - Clarus Corp

* Clarus reports third quarter 2017 results and raises full-year outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 sales $45.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clarus Corp - ‍anticipates fiscal year 2017 sales to grow 11%-13% to approximately $165-$168 million​