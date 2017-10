Oct 13 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson Ab:

* Says ‍sales increase by 5 per cent in september to 640 MSEK (610)

* Says in local currencies, sales increase by 6 per cent versus previous year

* Sales development in comparable units and in local currency is 4 per cent

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Sept sales were seen up 2.1 pct to 623 mln SEK