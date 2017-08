BRIEF-Clavister Holding expects new commercial orders on regular basis

July 4 (Reuters) - CLAVISTER HOLDING AB:

* EXPECTS RECEIVED ORDERS TO GROW IN VALUE OVER YEARS TO COME, AND EXPECTS NEW COMMERCIAL ORDERS ON A RECURRING BASIS

* SAYS A NUMBER OF FUNCTIONS HAVE BEEN OPTIMIZED, RESULTING IN LOWER EXPENSES EFFECTIVE LATER PART OF 2017‍​

* SALES THROUGH CANON IT SOLUTIONS IS GROWING AND PROJECTED DEVELOPMENT FOR JAPANESE MARKET REMAIN INTACT

* PURCHASING OF ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS FROM CLAVISTER IS EXPECTED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017