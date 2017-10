Sept 13 (Reuters) - CLAVISTER HOLDING AB:

* CLAVISTER SIGNS TERM SHEETS FOR FINANCING

* ‍SIGNED TWO INDEPENDENT, BUT COMPLEMENTARY, TERM SHEETS FOR FINANCING, RECEIPT OF WHICH WAS STATED IN ITS Q2 REPORT.​

* ‍FUNDS ARE BEING MADE AVAILABLE, SUBJECT TO FINAL DUE DILIGENCE, EARLY Q4 AND EARLY Q1 2018, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)