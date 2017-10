Oct 20 (Reuters) - Clean Seas Seafood Ltd

* ‍Received commitments to raise $7.0 million before costs via a placement of 116.7 million ordinary shares at an issue price of 6.0 CPS​

* ‍Undertaking renounceable entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share for 10 shares at 6.0 CPS to raise up to $8.9 million​