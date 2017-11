Nov 2 (Reuters) - CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ:

* CLEANTECH INVEST MAKES A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO CAPTURE OPPORTUNITIES

* DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF 1,2MEUR TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND INVESTORS OF STRATEGIC VALUE​

* ‍442,250 NEW CLASS A SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 2,64 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)