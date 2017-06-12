FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions enters into agreement with Ecrent
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
June 12, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions enters into agreement with Ecrent

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into agreement with Ecrent (China) for sharing economy platform development

* Cleantech Solutions - board plans to form special committee consisting of independent directors to evaluate, negotiate potential deal with ecrent

* Cleantech Solutions international-special committee expected to engage independent financial, other advisors in connection with potential transactions

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - exclusive period is initially set for three months and may be extended by both parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

