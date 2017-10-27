BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions to acquire 51 pct of Inspirit studio

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into sale and purchase agreement to acquire 51% of Inspirit Studio

