BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions to acquire 51 pct of Inspirit studio
October 27, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions to acquire 51 pct of Inspirit studio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into sale and purchase agreement to acquire 51% of Inspirit Studio

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - ‍Sale and purchase agreement with shareholder of Inspirit Studio to acquire 51% ownership of Inspirit​

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - ‍ECTI will acquire 51% of Inspirit for consideration of HK$3.0 million​

* Cleantech Solutions International - Deal value to be satisfied by issuance of 85,473 unregistered shares of co at $4.50/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

