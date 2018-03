March 9 (Reuters) - Clear Leisure Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCE THAT MINER ONE, FIRST DATA MINING COMPUTERS COMPLETED TESTING AND MINING MOBILE UNIT (MMU) IS OPERATIONAL

* ‍MINING MOBILE UNIT IS READY TO BE SHIPPED TO ITS PERMANENT HOME IN SERBIA, ONCE LATEST ORDER OF MINERS IS FULFILLED​