BRIEF-Clear Leisure Updates On Bitcoin Mining Investment

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Clear Leisure Plc:

* CLEAR LEISURE PLC - HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF FIRST BATCH OF COMPUTER “MINERS”, REPRESENTING 20% OF PLANNED FINAL COMPUTING POWER

* CLEAR LEISURE PLC - HAS ACQUIRED MOBILE UNIT IN WHICH IT INFRASTRUCTURE WILL BE HOUSED FOR BITCOIN MINING

* CLEAR LEISURE PLC - NEGOTIATIONS WITH AN ESTABLISHED POWER SUPPLY PROVIDER IN SERBIA, ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE

* CLEAR LEISURE PLC - IT IS EXPECTED THAT FIRST BATCH OF MINERS WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY SECOND HALF OF FEBRUARY 2018