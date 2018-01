BRIEF-Clearfield Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.07

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Clearfield Inc:

* CLEARFIELD REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; LITIGATION EXPENSE MASKS OPERATING INCOME AND EPS GAINS FOR THE QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 8 PERCENT TO $16.9 MILLION

* ‍CLEARFIELD EXPECTS ITS FISCAL Q2 REVENUE TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO SAME YEAR-AGO QUARTER​

* ‍COMPANY NOW EXPECTS THAT REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018 WILL BE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 5% COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2017​

* ‍COMPANY IS NOT CHANGING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 OF 5% TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: